State Bank of India will not be declaring the 2020 Junior Associate/Clerk preliminary examination result any time soon. The result was expected around this time; however, due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic situation, the result has been delayed.

Furthermore, the Clerk Main exam which was scheduled to be conducted on April 19th has also been postponed. The candidates who clear the Preliminary exam were eligible to appear for the Main exam.

The information was relayed at SBI’s official website. The information stated, “In view of the situation prevailing on account of threat ofNovel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak,the online main exam has been postponed. The fresh datefor declaration of preliminary exam result and conduct of main exam will be announced later,on Bank’s website.”

Candidates have been advised to check SBI’s website regularly for further details. One can expect some information on this after the lockdown due to the pandemic has been lifted. One can access the postponement notification in this direct link.

The recruitment drive for 2020 SBI Clerk is being conducted to fill 8,000 vacancies of which 7,870 are Regular Recruitment and 130 for Special Recruitment for Chandigarh (Kashmir/Leh & Kargil Valley) and North Eastern circle. The preliminary exam was conducted in the month of February/March 2020.

India on Wednesday night reported a 31% jump in the number of coronavirus cases as the Union ministry of health’s last update recorded 437 new infections. The number of confirmed cases soared to 1,834, and 41 coronavirus patients have died so far. Out of the total cases, 1,649 are being treated, 143 people have recovered, and one person has left the country.