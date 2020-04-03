Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has further postponed the board examinations until further notice. The exams for the class 10th, 11th, 12th was initially postponed until March 31st, 2020 and now it has been postponed once again.

The Board in a notification said, “In continuation to the notification, wherein due to outbreak of COVID-19, as a precautionary measure, all the ongoing examination of JKBOSE for classes 10th, 11th, and 12th being held across Jammu and Kashmir were postponed upto 31-03-2020, are being now postponed till further orders. Rescheduled dates will be communicated separately.”

In another notification, the board said that it has suspended all the evaluation work for the exams. The evaluation work were already suspended and now the orders to suspend evaluation have been extended till further orders. The notification for the same can be accessed in this link.

In India, the Union health ministry informed on Thursday that there have been 2,069 cases of COVID-19 so far, and 53 of these people have died. More than a million cases of coronavirus have been registered globally including 52,973 deaths, according to a tracker by Johns Hopkins University.