National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for JEE Main April 2020 and NEET (UG) 2020 application on April 2nd. In two separate notifications released, the agency has opened the correction window once against for these exams and the last day to submit one’s correction is April 14th, 2020.

The agency said, “In view of the hardships faced by the aspirants of NEET (UG)-2020 in making corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Form due to COVID-19 epidemic, the National Testing Agency has further given the facility for making corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Form.”

The correction for the JEE Main April 2020 exam can be made at jeemain.nta.nic.in and NEET UG 2020 can be made at ntaneet.nic.in.

The notification for the same can be accessed in the following direct links:

The NTA was supposed to conduct the JEE Main April exam from the first week of April and NEET UG 2020 was scheduled to be conducted on May 3rd; however, due to the lockdown situation prevalent in the country to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the exams have been postponed. The exams are now tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the last week of May.

Correction in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted upto 05.00 PM and submission of fee upto 11.50 PM. The NTA said in the notification that “The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates.”