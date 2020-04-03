Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (MAHACET) has extended application deadline for all the exams for which application process has been been ongoing and whose deadline was approaching. Now, candidates can apply for these exams until April 20th, 2020.

The decision was taken keeping in mind of students who use cybercafes and other public facilities to apply for the exams and who would not be able to do so amidst the lockdown imposed for Coronavirus pandemic.

The notification for the extensions stated, “In view of the total Lock down imposed due to the COVID-19 scare and precautionary measures imposed, some candidates who are dependant cybercafé services for filling the online applications have requested CET CELL for extension of form filling Date.”

The exams for which the deadline has been extended include B.P.Ed., B.Ed.M.Ed., M.P.Ed., B.A/B.Sc. B.Ed. and M.Ed. Courses. All these exams are scheduled to be conducted in the mid-May and there has been no change in the exam dates. The notification for the extension can be accessed in this link.

Amidst the Coronavirus scare, candidates should apply for these exams from their personal computers or mobile phones. If visiting a cyber cafe or doing it from a public computer is the only way to apply, precautions for sanitising one’s hands before and after the usage of the computer and maintaining a social distance to protect from Coronavirus should be followed.