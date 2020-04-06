Panjab University has rescheduled the 2020 test for admission to B.Pharmacy and B.Sc. (Hons. School). In a notice released on April 5th, the University said that the exam will now be conducted on May 16th, 2020. The application period for the exam also has been extended until May 4th.

The application period was supposed to close on April 10th and the exam was scheduled to be conducted on 26th April, 2020. The decision was taken to the lockdown in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The notification for the same reads as follows:

“This is for the information of the candidates in particular and public in general that due to COVID-19 the Panjab University has rescheduled the date of entrance test for PU-CET (U.G.)-2020 as 16th May 2020 instead of 26th April 2020 for admission to B.Pharmacy and B.Sc. (Hons. School). The last date for submission of information on the website to generate the Bank challan has also been extended from 10th April 2020 to 4th May 2020. The candidates can also pay their fee through Net Banking / Debit Card/ Credit Card. After successful online payment, candidate will be able to complete his/her form immediately. Detailed revised schedule is also available on the website. To apply, please visit the website https://cetug.puchd.ac.in”

Amidst the Coronavirus scare, candidates should apply for the exam from their personal computers or mobile phones. If visiting a cyber cafe or doing it from a public computer is the only way to apply, precautions for sanitising one’s hands before and after the usage of the computer and maintaining a social distance to protect from Coronavirus should be followed.