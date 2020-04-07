Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a notice on Monday warning public and media to not believe any rumours regarding updates on CBSE and to check the official website and social media handles. The board has noticed fake news regarding CBSE board exams, evaluation, pass criteria through various social media groups.

The board said it plans to take strict actions against rumourmongers by filing FIR against individuals, links under IT act, and “it will be again compelled to trace the sources and book these miscreants under law.”

The board said that public and media should check the official website, cbse.nic.in, or CBSE’s official social media handles to check for latest updates.

Instagram: https://instagram.com/cbse_hq_1929

Twitter: https://twitter.com/@cbseindia29

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbseindia29/

Here is the direct link to access the official notice.

The CBSE mentioned that these fakes news can be about “CBSE board exams,evaluation, pass criteria through various social media groups with the sole purpose of misleading innocent students and parents.”