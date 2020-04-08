Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER), a division of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India has released a recruitment notification for Scientist C and Scientist B positions. All application process can be done at the official website, sameer.gov.in.

A total number 30 vacancies will be filled via this recruitment drive of which 28 vacancies are for Scientist B and 2 vacancies for Scientist B. The last day to apply for position until April 30th, 2020.

The vacancies have been broken down for various departments for which different eligibility, qualification, experience, and desirables and interested candidates should check the official notification for more details on this.

Here is the direct link to check the SAMEER 2020 official recruitment notification.

The selection process will involve written examination and interview round. Written Examination shall be of 3hours duration conducted in English medium onlyand will be held at Mumbai, Chennai & Kolkata.

Here is the direct link to start the registration and application process for the SAMEER 2020 recruitment.

Amidst the Coronavirus scare, candidates should apply for the recruitment process from their personal computers or mobile phones. If visiting a cyber cafe or doing it from a public computer is the only way to apply, precautions for sanitising one’s hands before and after the usage of the computer and maintaining a social distance to protect from Coronavirus should be followed.