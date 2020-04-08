On day 13 of the #ReadInstead litfest, author and historian Ramachandra Guha gives us a glimpse of what’s in his bookshelf and talks about the books he is reading right now.

The #ReadInstead campaign was set up in response to the lockdown people are living through because of the coronavirus.

The online literary festival will include some of Juggernaut’s biggest authors and consist of conversations, workshops, competitions, masterclasses and more.