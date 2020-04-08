National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT) has released the official notification for the 2020 CEE exam for admissions to various Regional Institutes of Education (RIE) and the application process has started. All the candidates can access the notification and apply for the same at the official website, cee.ncert.gov.in.

The exam is conducted for admissions to eight RIEs in different parts of the country. The application process will go on until May 5th and the exam is set to be conducted on May 25th, 2020.

The entrance exam is conducted for admissions to various courses like B.Ed., BA B.Ed, BSc B.Ed, M.Ed, and MSc M.Ed. The seat matrix and eligiblity for various courses can be accessed at the official website under the relevant links.

The exam will be conducted at 36 cities spread across the country. Once the exam is conducted and the result is declared, based on the marks, counselling will be conducted for admissions to various institutions.

Here is the direct link to access the information brochure for various NCERT RIE courses.

Candidates have to register first at the official website by clicking on the registration button before proceeding with the application. Once submitted, candidates must take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

Amidst the Coronavirus scare, candidates should apply for the recruitment process from their personal computers or mobile phones. If visiting a cyber cafe or doing it from a public computer is the only way to apply, precautions for sanitising one’s hands before and after the usage of the computer and maintaining a social distance to protect from Coronavirus should be followed.