Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the 2020 board exam schedule for 10th and 12th class for the remaining subjects on Wednesday. The schedule can be accessed at the official CGBSE website, cgbse.nic.in.

The Board will conduct the exam for the remaining subjects in the first week of May. These exams were originally scheduled to be conducted from March 21st to March 31st but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is the direct link to check the CGBSE 2020 board exam schedule.

The exams will be conducted from May 4th to May 8th for the 10th, 12th, and vocational studies students for the remaining subjects. The exams will begin at 9.30 am and will end at 12.30 pm. Students are advised to go through the schedule carefully and note down the essential details.

Several state and central board exams have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CG Board has decided to conduct the exams for the remaining subjects, whereas some boards have decided to promote students of class 10th based on subjects already conducted and some boards including CBSE have decided to conduct exams only for essential subjects that are yet to be conducted.