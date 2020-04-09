#ReadInstead litfest | How to simplify your life
The #ReadInstead litfest has been organised by Juggernaut in association with Scroll.in.
On day 14 of #ReadInstead litfest, life coach Vaibhav Datar shares tips on how to simplify your life. He is the author of Simplify Your Life - Powerful Insight Into Life.
The #ReadInstead campaign was set up in response to the lockdown people are living through because of the coronavirus.
The online literary festival will include some of Juggernaut’s biggest authors and consist of conversations, workshops, competitions, masterclasses and more.