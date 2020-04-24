Today, we bring you a conversation with journalist Barkha Dutt and Axis My India pollster Pradeep Gupta.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi, they talk about everything that’s relevant to the Indian political scene today. Watch this video to understand what really happens at the grassroots level, how the aam aadmi holds his government accountable, how demonitization fared in the eyes of the people and how much Modi’s overall persona has to do with the election results.

