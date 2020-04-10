Karnataka state education department, as hinted earlier, will not be conducting the PUC and SSLC 2020 examination in the month of April. The students and parents were fearing about the pandemic situation and allaying their fears Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that the exam would not be conducted in the month of April.

Kumar said to Deccan Herald, “The students and parents need not worry. We will not conduct any exams in April.”

The SSCL (class 10th) and PUC (class 12th) exams were supposed to be conducted in the month of March-April; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the exams were delayed until the lockdown is lifted. The minister added, “It is risky to conduct any examinations at least till mid May.”

The education department has already decided to promote students from class 1 to 8th for the next class without any examination. All educational institutions were closed in the month of March.

The lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic is supposed to be lifted on April 15th; however, there are still doubts whether the lockdown will be lifted with the spread of the disease.

NDTV reports, “The state government is currently engaged in discussions with experts, specialists and various other stakeholders to decide on its lockdown exit strategy and would take a final call tomorrow. “