Maharashtra government has decided to extend the lockdown in the state until April 30th with the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state. The government moreover said that future of all the school and college examinations in the state will be announced on April 14th.

Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister of the state, announced the measures of extending the lockdown in the state in a tweet. He had earlier requested to PM in a teleconference to extended the nationwide lockdown which is supposed to end on April 14th.

The CM moreover said that all the decisions regarding the future of college and school exams in the state that have been indefinitely postponed throughout the country will be announced on April 14th.

१४ नंतर ३० एप्रिल पर्यंत हा लॉकडाऊन राहील पण १४ नंतर साधारणतः काय करणार याच्या सूचना मग शाळा आणि विद्यापीठांच्या परीक्षा, उद्योगधंद्यांच काय होणार याची सगळ्यांची उत्तरे मी आपल्याला १४ तारखेपर्यंत देणार आहे. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 11, 2020

Various states have decided to promote students to the next class without any examinations. CBSE exams for 10th and 12th class exams for the remaining subejcts will only be conducted for important subjects. CM will have to explore all these options in front of him to make a decision.

The state has registered the higher number of COVID-19 positive cases with more than 1700 cases and 127 deaths. Apart from Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, and Rajasthan have extended the lockdown for COVID-19 pandemic.