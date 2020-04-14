Uttar Pradesh government has decided to skip the exams for students from Class 6th to Class 11th, except class 10th, and to promote them to the next class. According to multiple reports, more than 1 crore students will benefit from the move amidst the lockdown placed nationwide to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the government had decided to promote students from class 1 to 8 without any exam. The decision was taken to promote students to the next class to curtail academic session from the derailment, according to principal secretary (secondary education) Aradhana Shukla.

UP Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh state secretary RP Mishra said the decision will help students to not worry about the result and prepare for the next academic sessions. He said, “As the situation worsens, promotion to next class is in the interest of the students. They can now begin studies for the next class.”

Times of India reports that more than 1 crore students will benefit from the decision made by the government.

More than 550 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the state with a death toll of 5. India has so far reported 10,363 COVID-19 cases and 339 deaths. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am on Tuesday and is expected to announce if the lockdown will be extended.