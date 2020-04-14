Covid-19: PM Modi to address the nation on extending lockdown at 10 am today
Donald Trump claimed that there were signs of flattening of the Covid-19 curve in the US even as the country recorded 1,509 deaths in past 24 hours.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am on Tuesday and is expected to announce if the lockdown will be extended. Meanwhile, 10 states – Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal and Karnataka – and the Union Territory of Puducherry have already extended the lockdown, which was scheduled to end on Tuesday, till April 30.
India has so far reported 9,352 coronavirus cases and 324 deaths. The Union health ministry on Monday said 25 districts across 15 states where coronavirus cases were detected earlier have reported no new cases in the last 14 days and this was due to the proper implementation of containment strategies by the district administration.
The World Health Organisation on Monday said the Covid-19 pandemic was 10 times deadlier than the virus responsible for the 2009 flu pandemic. Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 19.1 lakh patients and killed 1,19,588 people, according to an estimate by Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
7.27 am: United States records 1,509 deaths in past 24 hours, reports AFP.
7.26 am: 15 state transport corporation buses in Rohtak, Haryana, have been converted into mobile clinics.
7.23 am: New York’s governor claims the “worst is over”. Andrew Cuomo says lower average hospitalisation rates and intubations are suggesting a “plateauing” of infections. “The worst is over if we continue to be smart going forward,” he tells reporters. “I believe we can now start on the path to normalcy.” He, however, adds that things could worsen if restrictions are lifted too quickly.
The toll in New York has crossed 10,000.
7.21 am: French President Emmanuel Macron extends the lockdown till May 11. “It will be progressive and the rules can be adapted according to our results,” he adds.
7.20 am: According to latest figures released by the National Health Commission in China, the number of new Covid-19 cases reported in the country on Monday was recorded at 89, of which the 86 were imported.
7.17 am: US President Donald Trump says the the aggressive strategy to combat Covid-19 is working as the number of daily new infections remained flat nationwide over the weekend. “America is continuing to make critical progress in our war against the virus,” he says. “Over the weekend the number of daily new infections remained flat nationwide; hospitalisations are slowing in hotspots like New York, New Jersey, Michigan, and Louisiana.”
7.15 am: Here are the top updates from Monday
- India has so far reported 9,352 coronavirus cases and 324 deaths, according to the health ministry’s latest update. The country recorded 905 new positive cases and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours.
- Ten states and one Union Territory have extended the lockdown to rein in the coronavirus pandemic till April 30. This includes Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and West Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation tomorrow at 10 am and is expected to extend it until the end of the month.
- The Supreme Court modified its April 8 order directing the Centre to make coronavirus tests free of cost in private laboratories, and said free testing will only be available to persons eligible under the flagship healthcare programme Ayushman Bharat, and any other category of economically weaker sections of the society as notified by the government.
- The top court dismissed a petition that questioned the legality of the creation of the “PM-CARES fund” formed to fight the spreading coronavirus pandemic in the country. The court also refused to pass any interim orders in a petition seeking action against the media for communalising the coronavirus pandemic in light of the Tablighi Jamaat meeting held in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin area in early March.
- The Kerala government has said the state’s Covid-19 curve is now flattening and the number of patients who have recovered may soon be more than the number of active cases. Meanwhile, Delhi has classified areas hit by Covid-19 outbreaks as red and orange zones, and began a sanitisation drive there on Monday.
- Congress President Sonia Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking the government to offer increased rations to people who are identified as beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act as well as vulnerable sections who may not enlisted under the Act during the nation-wide lockdown.