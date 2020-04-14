Tamil Nadu government on Monday decided to extended the lockdown period until April 30th. This means that the evaluation process for the board exams have been further delayed which might affect the 12th class results.

According to a report by Times of India, the 12th class result now can be expected in the month of June. The delayed result might also have an effect on the Engineering counselling this year.

The engineering admissions in the state is based on the class 12th score. To reduce the delay in counselling, the application process for participating in the counselling will begin as soon as the evaluation process for the class 12th begins, adds the report.

The TN board conducted the exam from March 2nd to March 22nd in which more than 8 lakh students appeared. The exam result was scheduled to be released in the last week of April but the lockdown for COVID-19 put a halt in the evaluation process

Even after the lockdown is lifted after April 30, the evaluation process can only start in mid May and result can be expected in the month of June. An official from the board said that we have to wait to disinfect the evaluation centre and public transportation to resume to start the evaluation process.

Moreover, the state government has announced that it will conduct a re-examination around 34,000 students who could not appear for the last exam scheduled to be conducted on March 22nd due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation across the country. This might delay the process further.