Graduate Management Academic Council (GMAC) will be allowing candidates to appear online from home for the GMAT examination. The agency which conducts the GMAT exam has already begun the registration process and the online exam will start from April 20th, 2020.

Apart from the online exam facility, candidates can take the exam five times in a year and the best score will be considered for admissions purpose, reports Indianexpress.com.

Moreover, the exam pattern for GMAT has also undergone a few changes for the online version in which there will be only four sections and the writing section has been omitted. Now, only four sections will be tested, i.e. quantitative, verbal, integrated reasoning, and analytical writing assessment.

The facility to give the exam from home will be available until June 15th after which the Agency will assess the COVID-19 situation and decision will be taken accordingly. Once the facility for online exam ends, the GMAT pattern will be switched to the older version and writing assignment will also be assessed, the report adds.

GMAT exams used to be conducted at exam centres designated by GMAC. The candidates must have a Windows or a MAC computer to give the online test. GMAT test is conducted for getting admissions into graduate management programme such as MBA and Masters in Finance at various business schools across the world.