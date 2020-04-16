Delhi University is considering conducting all its undergraduate and postgraduate semester exams online this year, according to Times of India. With the extension of lockdown until May 3rd, the university has given the task of technical support to its Computer Centre or DUCC to develop an app-based or website-based technology for this purpose.

The report from TOI states that a senior official in DUCC confirmed the development. The department has received the instructions from the administration and has started its assessment on how to execute the task. A web-based and an app-based solution is being explored at the moment, said the source.

DU’s examination department has also confirmed the development; however, the final decision will be made after committees formed by the UGC and HRD Ministry comes up with suggestions on the current scenario, the report added.

The report also says that Dr. Vinay Gupta, Dean of DU Examination Centre said that the online examinations are the only way to conduct examinations in the Coronavirus situation when students have been asked not to leave the house; however, the university has to wait for the final decision which can only be taken after committee’s report.

Meanwhile, NDTV reports that several deans have expressed apprehensions regarding the proposal and said that the move is practically impossible and not feasible.

NDTV says according to a professor who was part of the meeting, “Deans said many of the students live in areas where there are connectivity issues and many of them might be good in writing but not fluent in speaking. The mode of examination will not test a student properly.”

Moreover, the report adds, Academics for Action and Development (AAD) has said that the online version of exam has a high chance of tampering pilferage, and condemned the arbitrary and authoritarian proposal by the university.