Telangana University has declared the December-January 2019-2020 undergraduate exam results along with backlog CBCS examination result. All the candidates can check the result at the official website, tuexams.in.

All the undergraduate exams along with the backlog exams were conducted in the months of January and February and now the result are out. The website is experiencing some server issues and candidates are advised to be patient and check the result after a few hours.

Here is the direct link to check the Telangana University Dec-Jan result.

How to check Telangana University result:

Visit the Telangana University website. Click on the link to check the result on the home page. Enter the roll number and submit. The result will be displayed

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the candidates are advised to check the result from their personal phones or home PCs. If visiting a cybercafe or using a public computer is the only way to check the result, precautions must be taken to sanitise one’s hands before and after using the public computer and to maintain a physical distance with others.