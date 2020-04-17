Staff Selection Commission (SSC) in a meeting officially decided to postpone all their examinations due to the extension of lockdown until May 3rd. The statement released by the Commission stated that “all examinations, where candidates are required to travel from all parts of the country, will be reviewed from time to time”.

The Commission is supposed to hold various examinations in the near future which includes remaining days of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) 2019, Junior Engineer (Paper-I) Examination, 2019, Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2019 and Skill Test for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination,2018. Any decision regarding fresh dates for these exams will be decided after May 3rd.

Candidates are requested to keep checking the official SSC website or SSC regional websites for latest updates on the exams. The Commission also said that it will review the annual calendar of the examinations in respect of the schedules of other examinations.

Furthermore, the commission’s officers and staff members have decided to donate one day’s worth of salary to the PMCARES Fund. Earlier, UPSC staff members had decided to donate one day’s salary to the fund and forgo 30% of their base pays for the next one year.