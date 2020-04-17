Bihar Polytechnic course admission examination or DCECE 2020 examination has been postponed until further notice. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 9th and May 10th; however, due to the extension in the lockdown for COVID-19 pandemic, the BCECE had postponed the exam.

Furthermore, the application process which was scheduled to end on April 17th has now been extended and candidates can submit their application until May 10th, 2020. The last day to pay the application fees offline is May 11th and last day to pay it online is May 12th, 2020.

The DCECE examination is conducted for admissions into polytechnic courses offered by various colleges and institutions in the state of Bihar. The application process for the exam has been ongoing since March 17th.

Here is the direct link to access the DCECE 2020 notification.

Here is the direct link to start the application process for DCECE 2020.

The official COVID-19 positive patients figure crossed the 13,300 figure with a death toll of 437 in the country. Bihar has registered 83 positive cases with 1 death reported. The lockdown for the COVID-19 pandemic was extended until May 3rd on Tuesday.