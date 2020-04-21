West Bengal Department of Higher Education has ordered all universities and colleges in the state to remain closed until June 10th, according to NDTV. This includes all government, government-aided and private institutions in the state.

The lockdown in place to combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic is expected to be lifted on May 3rd; however, it is not clear whether educational institutions will be able to function normally even if the lockdown is lifted. The notice has been sent to all vice-chancellors in the state.

The report also adds that administrative part of the colleges and universities like office of the Vice Chancellor, Registrar, Finance/Examination Department, Head of the Institute including emergency services like electricity, cleanliness, water supply, security etc will be allowed to function but strict COVID-19 protocol must have to be followed.

The hostels of all these institutions will also remain closed til June 10th; however, for the foreign students who are stuck in the hostel proper medical protocol needs to be arranged.

The decision kind of alleviates the confusion around college and university exams and the next academic year. This decision does not fully address the concerns; however, students can plan around the available information until a future update.