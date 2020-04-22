Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has reopened the online window for submission of CS examination for June 2020. The online window has been reopened 2020 June examination form for Foundation, Executive, and Professional exams on April 21st and will close on April 23rd, 2020.

The notification for the ICSI said, “In view of the requests from the students of the Institute, it has been decided to re-open the online window for submission of CS examination form for June 2020.”

Moreover, the notification said that there has no change in the June 2020 examination schedule. The students do no have pay any late fees and students who want to change centre, medium or module may do so by submitting an online request from April 24th to May 1st, 2020.

The notification further said that students who could not complete the submission before the previous deadline are requested to take advantage of this opportunity.

The notification for reopening of the exam form window can be accessed in this direct link.

Students are requested to submit the forms through their mobile phones or personal computers and to avoid venturing out to use public computers to submit the forms. If going to a cybercafe or using a public computer is essential, then care must be taken to put on a mask, to santise the computer before and after its use, and to maintain physical distancing as much as possible as a COVID-19 precaution.