Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has allowed various schools and study centres to conduct exams for this academic year in the way they think is the best option for their schools, says a report on Indian Express. The mode of examination can be offline or online and can be different in various schools or even courses depending on what is suitable for the school.

In a circular released on April 22nd, the JNU said that it has decided to not impose any template for schools this year on how to conduct the examination. The circular claims that the decision was taken in consultation with the Academic Council (AC). The schools have the freedom to decide on the format of the exam. The decision was made because of the lockdown in place and the inability for the university to conduct the exam in an efficient manner.

JNU Teacher’s Association (JNUTA), however, said that they were not consulted before the decision and the resolution for the same was circulated to their representatives in the meeting, the report adds. The Association said that the move was illegal and due process has not been followed before reaching the decision. Alteration made in the modes of delivery and evaluation process without following the due process is illegal, said JNUTA to Indian Express.

JNUTA claims that the circular says that the Council has authorised Vice-Chancellor to approve any additional suggestions/requests from any school for completing this academic session and to start the next academic session. The rules according to JNUTA makes it clear that the power of AC cannot be delegated to Vice-Chancellor even by AC itself.

JNU had formed a committee on April 12th and it was decided that respective faculties will be consulted and a set of recommendations will be prepared on the comprehensive mechanism that would be followed to complete the courses, hold examinations, and facilitate dissertations, theses guidance and submissions.