The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has announced the 2020 Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) examination date. The Council will conduct the computer-based examination on July 12th, 2020, says NDTV. A total number of 150 fellowships will be awarded based on the CBT.

ICMR will conduct the exam in collaboration with Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. The application process will begin on April 27th and the last day to submit the application is May 27th, 2020.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted at Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi (NCR), Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) and Varanasi.

The fellowships will be awarded for candidates from various fields. Of the 150 fellowships, 120 will be awarded for candidates from the field of Biomedical Sciences with emphasis on Life Sciences (like microbiology, physiology, molecular biology, genetics, human biology, biotechnology, biochemistry, bioinformatics, biophysics, immunology, pharmacology, nursing, zoology, botany, environmental sciences and veterinary Medicine (excluding Agriculture extension/ Soil Sciences, etc.)., adds the NDTV report.

The remaining 30 fellowships will be for the candidates from the field of Social Sciences like psychology, sociology, home science, statistics anthropology, social work, public health/health economics. Agriculture economics will not be considered for award of the ICMR JRF fellowship.

The candidates must be below the age of 28 years with relaxation for candidates who are from the reserved category. The candidates must have attained MSc or MA from the relevant field to be eligible to appear for the JRF exam.