Osmania University has declared the revaluation result for various undergraduate courses’ odd semester result on April 23rd, 2020. All the candidates who had applied for revaluation can check the result at the official website, osmania.ac.in.

The odd semester revaluation result have been declared for BCom, BSc, BBA, and BA courses offered by the university.

Here is the direct link to check Osmania University revaluation result.

The students who were not satisfied with the marks received could have applied for revaluation and now the result for the same can be accessed at the official website.

Candidates are requested to check the result through their mobile phones or personal computers and to avoid venturing out to use public computers. If going to a cybercafe or using a public computer is essential, then care must be taken to put on a mask, to santise the computer before and after its use, and to maintain physical distancing as much as possible as for precautions against COVID-19.