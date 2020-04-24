Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has decided to promote all the undergraduate students across various courses who are studying in the 1st or 2nd year without any detention to the next year. Osmania University informed about the update on its social media page.

The notification reads, “students need to clear the backlogs next year.’’ Regarding the 50% credits rule, the notification said that the rule would not be applicable this year. Under a normal scenario, students need to secure at least 50% credits in order to get promoted in Telangana.

The notification clarified that the exams will be conducted whenever the lockdown is lifted and it is feasible to conduct one, but no students will be detained if they fail to clear a subject.

The final or third year students have to clear all their subjects in order to obtain the degree, clarified the notification. The notification clarified, “Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Chairman Prof. T Papi Reddy said that although degree examinations will be conducted, no student of I and II years will be detained.”