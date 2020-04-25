University Grants Commission (UGC) panel has finally come up with a proposal for the new academic calendar for universities and colleges throughout the country. The panel has proposed that the 2020-21 academic calendar for colleges should begin in the month of September, according to Indian Express.

The seven-member panel set up by UGC submitted the report on Friday. Apart from the new academic calendar, the panel proposed that all the exams which have been delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown imposed across the country since March 16th should be held in the month of July.

Several universities across the country including prominent ones like JNU, Delhi University, Mumbai University are waiting for the report to chalk out their future plans. It should be noted that the suggestions in the report are not binding and universities can take these suggestions into consideration for their future plans.

The UGC panel set up to provide suggestions that universities across the country was headed by Haryana Central University vice-chancellor RC Kuhad. The guidelines provided by the panel gives the hint to students about the future which until now was confusing. Universities are expected to take action based on the report and submit their future plans in the coming weeks.