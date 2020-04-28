Officials have stated that schools, colleges, shopping malls, religious places, and public transportation are expected to remain shut even after the May 3rd when the lockdown is scheduled to be lifted, reports NDTV. The official stated this after PM Modi indicated that the COVID-19 lockdown may continue partially beyond May 3rd,

If the report turns out to be true, then the pending board exams will be delayed further. A lot of central and state boards have not managed to complete the board examination due to the lockdown imposed to combat the spread of COVID-19. The boards which have not managed to finish their exam include CBSE, ICSE, NIOS, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Rajasthan.

Multiple educational boards have instructed the schools to promote students from class 1st to 8th without any exams this year. For class 9th and 11th, some boards have decided to promote them without exams and some boards are considering promoting them based on internal evaluation.

Prime Minister Modi in a video meeting with chief ministers on Monday said that the exit plan from lockdown may include dividing each state based on colour codes of red, orange, and green based on the number of COVID-19 cases, reports NDTV. The report also added that nine chief ministers favoured lifting the lockdown, whereas remaining CMs supported the extension of the lockdown.