Andhra Pradesh education minister said that the state will conduct the 10th class (SSC) examination two weeks post lockdown, according to Times of India.

In a video conference conducted with Union HRD Minster Ramesh Pokhriyal, the education minister Adimulapu Suresh laid down the plans of the state on how to conduct the exam and explain various measures taken by the board.

The minister also confirmed that the state does not plan to pass the students without any exam. The CM of the state has asked the minister to lay down the plans to conduct the exam two weeks after the completion of lockdown.

Moreover, proper social distancing measures at the exam centre needs to be maintained, reports TOI.

The education minister also requested the centre to extend support to the state to continue its mid-day meal scheme. The minister said that the state has decided to extended the mid-day meal scheme for all the students during the summer holidays, too.