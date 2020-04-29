Manipur government has passed a resolution which states that students of class 11th will not have to appear for an annual exam and will be promoted based on the term test performance, reports NDTV.

Commissioner Education (School) T Ranjit Singh issued a notification on April 27th that with the COVID-19 situation prevailing across the country, the board has decided not to conduct the annual exam and the students will be promoted based on term test evaluation, said an official to NDTV.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) had scheduled to conduct the class 11th exam in the month of February but had canceled it due to question paper leak. The exams for five subjects were scheduled to be conducted at a later date but could never be conducted due to the lockdown for COVID-19.

The state of Manipur has registered two cases of COVID-19 positive patients and both of them have recovered. The overall toll of COVID-19 crossed the 30,000 mark on Tuesday and the death toll crossed the 1000 mark.