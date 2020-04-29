Covid-19: India’s toll touches 1,007 with 73 deaths in a day; US records over a million cases
The health ministry has said that the plasma therapy was still in an experimental stage and there was no evidence for its use as a treatment.
Cases in India rose to 31,332, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s Wednesday morning update. Of these, the country has 22,629 active cases while 7,695 people have recovered. The toll increased to 1,007.
The United States has registered its one-millionth coronavirus case and the deaths in the country stand at 58,355 – more than the Vietnam War toll.
The health ministry on Tuesday said the plasma therapy for the coronavirus is still in an experimental stage and that there is no evidence for its use as a treatment.
Covid-19 has infected 31.15 lakh and caused 2.17 lakh deaths across 185 countries or regions, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.04 am: A 77-year-old man tests positive in Bhubaneswar. The total positive cases in the state is now 119, says the state health department.
8.39 am: In the last 24 hours, India has reported 1,897 cases and 73 deaths.
8.35 am: Cases in India rise to 31,332, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of these, the country has 22,629 active cases while 7,695 people have recovered. The toll increases to 1,007.
8.20 am: In Gujarat, the Ahmedabad Police has set up “model vegetable markets” at six locations under Ramol police station limits as per social distancing rules amid the nationwide lockdown, reports ANI. Inspector Ramol police station KS Dave says: “We have provided masks, sanitisers and gloves to vendors. We also check temperatures using [a] thermometer gun.”
8.15 am: In Haryana, Faridabad Deputy Commissioner Yash Pal says vehicles engaged in the movement of essential goods and banking services are exempted from the restrictions at the border with Delhi. The order will remain in effect till May 3.
8.10 am: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says “practices in Indian traditions” could be employed to treat the coronavirus, reports The Indian Express. “Many diseases are cured with love but when it comes to infections like COVID-19 even the mother can’t touch her son,” Chouhan says. “So, along with the prevailing system of treatment, elemental practices in Indian traditions can be tried.”
8.05 am: In India, Haryana seals borders with Delhi, allows only essential services.
8 am: The United States has surpassed its one-millionth coronavirus case and the toll in the country stands at 58,355 – a figure that has surpassed the loss of lives during the Vietnam War, reports AFP.
What happened on Tuesday:
- The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 29,974 in the evening. The toll has gone up to 937.
- The Centre said plasma therapy is in an experimental stage in India and that there has been no evidence yet to definitively say that it can be used to treat Covid-19. The procedure involves the transfusion of blood plasma from a Covid-19 patient who has recovered to another patient who is critically ill.
- The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said it expected a tremendous surge of the coronavirus cases in Mumbai by the end of May. To tackle the crisis, the civic body has planned to create facilities for 70,000 beds in the city’s hospitals in addition to accommodating 40,000 people in public and private schools.
- Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said India’s doubling rate, or the number of days in which the number of coronavirus cases double, is now 8.7 days for the last 14 days. Over the last seven days, the rate was 10.2, and it was 10.9 over the last three days, he added.
- Global credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday cut India’s growth forecast for the year 2020 from 2.5% to 0.2% as the nation grapples with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
- The Delhi government has relaxed the lockdown guidelines in the national Capital and allowed veterinary services and self-employed individuals such as electricians, plumbers and water purifier repairmen to operate. Delhi has recorded 3,314 coronavirus cases and 54 deaths so far.