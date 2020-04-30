In view of the COVID-19 situation and disruption it is causing to the university’s academic calendar, Delhi University released a notification on Wednesday informing of a partial change in its dispersal of classes.

The DU has decided to extend the date of dispersal of classes for even semester of this academic session from April 28th to May 15th, 2020. This is a second modification that the university has made.

The notification says, “In view of the unprecedented situation prevailing in the world leading to the lockdown in the country till 03.05.2020, the university of Delhi has partially modified the academic calendar 2019-20 notified vide Notification No. Acad.I/299/Academic Calendar/60 dated March 25, 2019, by extending the date of dispersal of even semester of the academic session 2019-20, from 28.04.2020 to 15.05.2020.”

The notification can be accessed in this direct link.