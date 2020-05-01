Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has postponed the Cost Management Accountancy (CMA) June 2020 examination until July. The examination for the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams will now be conducted from July 20th, 2020.

The examination timetable and other details will be released at a later date on the official website, icmai.in. The decision had to be taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown situation in the country, the notification said,

The exams for the ICMAI CMA June 2020 were scheduled to be conducted from June 11th to June 18th. Candidates are requested to keep checking the official website for latest updates regarding the exam.

