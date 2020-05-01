Patna University has begun the application process for the PUCET 2020 examination from April 30, 2020. It announced on its website puonline.co.in. A notice on the University’s website also states ‘online submission of application form for admission in various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes including self-financing courses started now’. The last day of the application process is June 20.

Applications for PUCET 2020 will be for admission into the undergraduate, postgraduate, self-financing and diploma courses. Students can also fill quota forms of all undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma courses. The last date of admission is August 14.

According to the academic calendar released by Patna University, the submission of application for re-admission will begin on July 1 and conclude on July 31. This was before the UGC guidelines were released. The last date for admission under quota and re-admission is August 20 and the last date of admission under casual vacancy is September 15. The date for the beginning of classes is August 24.

Though the academic calendar was released much before the UGC guidelines, it falls in line with the Commission’s proposed schedule. In Bihar, the board results for class 12th were released on March 24 in which the students scored a pass percentage of 80.44%.

Students from Bihar board of education can apply for admission to degree courses. However, students from other boards might have some trouble going through the application as multiple boards including CBSE and CISCE have not finished with conducting the exams due to the COVID-19 lockdown.