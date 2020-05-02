Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MAHACET) has postponed the MHT-CET 2020 examination. In a notification released on April 30th, the CET Cell said that the exam was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The notification also said that the new MHT-CET 2020 dates will be published at the official website, mahacet.org. The notification further warned students to not believe or spread any fake news or rumours.

The exam is conducted for admissions to B.E/B.Tech, B.Pharmacy and Agriculture courses in more than 300 institutes across the state. The exams were to be conducted in the month of April, spread over 4 days, i.e. April 13th, April 17th, April 20th, and April 23rd.

The students should keep checking the official websites for latest updates regarding the exam. Scroll.in’ Announcements page will also bring the latest updates on the MHT-CET 2020 exam.

Maharashtra is worst affected state with more than 11,500 cases of COVID-19 cases and a death toll of 485. The countrywide figure crossed the 37,000 mark on Friday with over 1,200 deaths being registered.