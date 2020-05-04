Uttar Pradesh board examination evaluation process for class 10th and class 12th will begin from tomorrow, May 5th, according to Times of India. Earlier, it was reported the evaluation process will be conducted after the lockdown is lifted; however, the board is going ahead with the evaluation process even after the lockdown has been extended until May 17th.

The report adds the evaluation process will be conducted in 20 days in which around 3.1 crore answer sheets will be evaluated.

Proper COVID-19 precautions like social distancing, sanitising the area, wearing of a mask will be made mandatory during the evaluation process, according to the government orders. Nobody will be allowed to carry mobile phones in the evaluation centres, adds the report.

If the process can be maintained as per the schedule, the students can expect the result to come out around the end of the month of May or in the first week of June. The UP board generally announces the class 10th and the class 12th result on the same day at the official website, upresults.nic.in.

The exams for the UP board were conducted in the month of February and March of this year. The exams were managed to be finished before the lockdown for COVID-19 pandemic was imposed; however, the evaluation work got stuck because of the pandemic. More than 56 lakh students had appeared for the exam.