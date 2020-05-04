National Institute of Design (NID) has declared the Design Aptitude Test 2020 Preliminary examination result today, May 4th, 2020. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, admissions.nid.edu.

NID had conducted the DAT 2020 examination for admissions to Bachelor of Design (B.Des) / Graduate Diploma Programme in Design (GDPD) and now the result has been declared.

Here is the direct link to check the NID DAT Preliminary exam result.

NID has five branches in India at Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam. NID B.Des course is offered at Ahmedabad, Gujarat whereas the GDPD course is offered in the remaining branches. The exam was conducted on December 29th, 2020.

