Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the 2020 Civil Services Preliminary examination, according to a notification released on Monday.

The decision to defer the preliminary exam was taken in a meeting on Monday to review the situation after the second phase of the nation-wide lockdown due to COVID-19.

The 2020 Civil Services (Preliminary) examination was scheduled to be conducted on May 31st, 2020. The exam also serves as a screening test for Indian Forest Services 2020 and thus that exam has also been deferred.

The Commission will review the situation again on May 20th and fresh dates for the exam will be notified after the meeting.

The update will be published on the official website, upsc.gov.in, and candidates are suggested to keep checking the official website frequently.

Here is the direct link for the notification for the deferment of 2020 Civil Services Preliminary exam.

UPSC has already put a hold on the notification for the 2020 Combined Medical Services Examination, the Indian Economic Service and the Indian Statistical Service Examination 2020, and the NDA I exam has been postponed until further notice.