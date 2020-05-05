HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, as expected, announced the rescheduled exam dates for the JEE Main 2020 and NEET UG 2020. Both the exams will be now conducted in the latter half of the month of July.

The JEE Main 2020 (April edition) will be conducted from July 18th to July 23rd, whereas the NEET UG 2020 exam will be conducted on July 26th, 2020.

The following information was revealed by the minister during a webinar with students in which he was addressing the concerns and grievances of students. Candidates have been provided an option to change the centres in case they have moved to a different location admist the lockdown.

Both the exams were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockddown imposed nationwide to combat its spread. The JEE Main 2020 exam was scheduled to be conducted in the month of April and NEET UG 2020 was supposed to be conducted on May 3rd, 2020.

The exams were tentatively postponed for May last week; however, due to the extension of lockdown, the exams were further postponed. More than 15 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the NEET exam this year, and more than 9 lakhs for the JEE Main April edition.

NEET UG 2020 exam is conducted for admissions to medical colleges undergraduate courses and JEE Main is for admissions to engineering colleges. Both the exams are conducted by NTA and the agency is expected to reveal the details of the exams and other important dates related.