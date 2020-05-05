Human Resource Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said in a webinar with students that the CBSE board exam dates for the remaining subjects will be revealed in the next two days. The minister also assured that there will be no hikes in the fees for IITs and NITs.

HRD Minister had conducted the webinar today morning with students to address their concern and grievances who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown to combat it.

The biggest highlight of the webinar was the revelation of the JEE Main and NEET UG 2020 dates. The Minister announced that the JEE Main (April) 2020 edition will be conducted from July 18th to July 23rd. The NEET UG 2020 will be held on July 26th, 2020.

HRD Minister also said that the CBSE exam dates will be revealed within the next 1 or 2 days. Around 41 subjects for class 10th and 12th board were postponed due to the lockdown. CBSE has decided to conduct only 29 remaining most important subjects whenever it is feasible.

Regarding the fee hike at IITs and NITs, the minister said that even though the colleges are autonomous and self-regulated, the government has asked the institutions to not hike the fees.

If the institutions accepts government’s requests, then the fee hike for MTech courses which was under consideration will not be done. The IITs were considering hiking the MTech fees from Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 2 lakh per annum which was slated to be discussed during the council meet.