The Karnataka SSLC exams will be conducted in the month of June, according to Indian Express. The state’s Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that the Karnataka State Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is planning to conduct the exam in the third and fourth week of June,

The SSLC or the 10th class exams were scheduled to be conducted from March 29th but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown to combat it. The PUC 2 examination was managed to be completed except for the English exam which will be conducted after the lockdown is lifted.

The minister said that the timetable for the exams will be released at least a week in advanced so as to let students prepare for it. Around 8 lakh students have registered to appear for the SSLC exam this year, adds the Indian Express report.

The PUC 1 examination result was declared on May 5th and the result is available at the SuVidya portal. A total number of 6.53 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam who can check the result at the official website.