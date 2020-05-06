Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has postponed the 2020 State Engineering Services examination.

According to a notice, the exam for the Engineering Service has been postponed due to the current COVID-19 situation along with the Assistant Prosecution Officer Main exam.

Both the exams were scheduled to be conducted on July 7th, 2020 and are now postponed.

The notice said that the new dates will be announced in the future at the official website.

Candidates are suggested to keep checking the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in, of UPPSC for latest updates.

The state has registered a total number of 2880 cases of COVID-19 positive patients with over 50 people dying of the diseases.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country crossed the 49,000 mark with over 1650 deaths registered.