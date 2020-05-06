Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said today that Telangana SSC exam will be conducted in the month of May itself if the High Court gives the permission, according to Times of India. Moreover, the evaluation work for the Intermediate exam will begin from today, said the CM of the state.

The CM conveyed this information to the press along with the announcement of extension of lockdown in the state until May 29th. The state will request the permission from the High Court regarding conducting the remaining eight papers for the SSC.

The state board had managed to conduct three papers before the lockdown began and the remaining papers were postponed because of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The state has decided to start the evaluation process for the Intermediate exam which had also been stopped due to the lockdown situation. This was due to the fact that delay in declaration of the result can hamper the admission process in the colleges.

The state has decided to extend the lockdown until May 29th beyond the recommended time limit announced by the centre of May 17th. CM said that this is important to stop the spread of the disease. The state has reported a total number of 1096 cases of COVID-19 with 29 deaths reported until Tuesday.