Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will open the links for students to apply for scrutiny of their 12th class board exams from May 8th, according to the Times of India.

All the students who want to get their paper scrutinised again can click on the relevant link at the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, and apply for the same.

The report added that the scrutiny of each paper will attract an amount of Rs. 70. Students who think their marks are less than what they had expected in one or more subjects can take advantage of this facility to get the papers scrutinised.

Bihar Board had declared the 12th exam result amidst the lockdown on March 24th, 2020. The students had scored a pass percentage of 80.44% this year which is a slight improvement compared to 2019 when the pass percentage was 79.7%. The result for all the streams, that is Arts. Commerce, Science, and Vocational were released on the same day.

Over 12 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination of which more than 5 lakh candidates were girls. The exams were conducted from February 3rd to February 13th, 2020.