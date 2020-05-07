The Delhi government has announced summer vacation for the state government schools on Wednesday. The summer vacation for the state will begin from May 11th and will go on until June 30th, 2020.

The vacation will be application for both government-run schools and government-aided schools, according to reports. Moreover, the report adds that the Directorate of Education (DoE) official clarified that students from these schools will not be called for any vacation-related activity due to the COVID-19 situation.

Regarding, the pending CBSE and ICSE school examination, these will be probably held during this period and schools will be expected to work if the exams are held during this time frame.

Delhi is the third worst affected state with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country with more than 5,500 cases with a death toll of of 65. The toll crossed the 53,000 marks in India on Wednesday with a death toll almost touching 1,800.