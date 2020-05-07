Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2020 examination dates have been revealed and can be checked at the official website. The exams will be conducted from July 29th to August 2nd, 2020.

The application process is open on the official website, viteee.vit.ac.in and via the official Google Playstore and iOS store app, however, no last day for the application has been revealed yet.

The last day to apply to participate in the exam along with the duration of slot booking and other pertinent important dates will be revealed in the near future.

VIT will be conducting the admission exam for its UG engineering courses via the scores in this entrance exam. The Institute has four campuses across India in Vellore, Chennai, Bhopal, and Andhra Pradesh.

The official website states regarding the exam dates, “VITEEE Dates is scheduled to be held from 29 July 2020 (Wednesday) to 2 August 2020 (Sunday). The VITEEE (VIT Engineering Entrance Examination) for admission to Engineering programmes in the VIT group of Institutions (VIT Vellore, Chennai; VIT Bhopal and VIT AP) is scheduled to be held from Wednesday, the 29th July to Sunday, the 2nd August 2020. The examination will be held in 119 cities across India. During the examination, all central and state government regulations and guidelines on social distancing and hygiene will be strictly followed. “