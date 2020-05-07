Border Security Force (BSF) has declared the result for the written exam conducted for the 2019 recruitment for the post of HC/RO and HC/RM today, May 6th, 2020. All the candidates who had appeared for the Phase III recruitment exam can check the result at the official website, bsf.nic.in.

The successful candidates are now eligible to appear for the final medical exam after which the final merit list for all the successful candidates will be released.

Here is the direct link to check the BSF RO/RM recruitment written exam result.

The Phase III written exam was conducted on February 2nd, 2020 for candidates who had cleared the MCQ round and the physical measurement test/physicial efficiency test.

The details of the next round of the recruitment will be released at the official website in the due course, informs the notification of the result.