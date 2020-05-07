Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has declared the 2020 Food Safety Officer (FSO) recruitment exam result today, May 6th, 2020. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, punjabsssb.gov.in.

PSSSB had conducted the recruitment exam on March 15th, 2020 and now the result has been declared at the official website.

Here is the direct link to check the PSSSB FSO 2020 result.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 25 FSO vacancies. The application process was conducted January 20th to February 10th, 2020.

How to check PSSSB FSO exam result: